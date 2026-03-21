Tyler Toffoli Injury: Questionable for road trip

Toffoli (lower body) remains questionable to play on San Jose's upcoming three-game road trip. per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News on Saturday.

Toffoli will sit out Saturday's home matchup against Philadelphia. He is still going through testing to determine when he will be ready to return to the lineup. Toffoli has generated 18 goals, 44 points, 151 shots on net and 44 hits in 67 outings this season.