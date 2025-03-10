Fantasy Hockey
Tyler Toffoli headshot

Tyler Toffoli Injury: Slated to be game-time call

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Toffoli (lower body) will be a game-time decision against Nashville on Tuesday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Toffoli didn't participate in Monday's practice and could be replaced in Tuesday's lineup by Noah Gregor (not injury related). However, Gregor will need his work visa situation resolved to be eligible to play. Toffoli has amassed 24 goals, 43 points and 181 shots on net in 62 outings this season.

Tyler Toffoli
San Jose Sharks
