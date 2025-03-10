Tyler Toffoli Injury: Slated to be game-time call

Toffoli (lower body) will be a game-time decision against Nashville on Tuesday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Toffoli didn't participate in Monday's practice and could be replaced in Tuesday's lineup by Noah Gregor (not injury related). However, Gregor will need his work visa situation resolved to be eligible to play. Toffoli has amassed 24 goals, 43 points and 181 shots on net in 62 outings this season.