Tyler Toffoli Injury: Suffers lower-body injury
Toffoli sustained a lower-body injury and is day-to-day, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now on Wednesday.
Toffoli has 15 goals and 36 points in 55 outings with the Sharks in 2025-26. If he can't play when the Sharks' schedule resumes against Calgary on Feb. 26, then Collin Graf might shift into the top six.
