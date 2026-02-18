Tyler Toffoli headshot

Tyler Toffoli Injury: Suffers lower-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Toffoli sustained a lower-body injury and is day-to-day, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now on Wednesday.

Toffoli has 15 goals and 36 points in 55 outings with the Sharks in 2025-26. If he can't play when the Sharks' schedule resumes against Calgary on Feb. 26, then Collin Graf might shift into the top six.

Tyler Toffoli
San Jose Sharks
