Toffoli (lower body) won't play against Boston on Monday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Toffoli will miss his second straight game and remains day-to-day. He has generated 17 goals, 30 points and 131 shots on net in 47 appearances this season. Carl Grundstrom replaced Toffoli in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders, while Ty Dellandrea moved into a top-six role.