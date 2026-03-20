Tyler Toffoli headshot

Tyler Toffoli Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Toffoli (lower body) will miss Saturday's game against Philadelphia, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Toffoli sustained the injury during Thursday's 5-0 loss to Buffalo. He has 18 goals and 44 points in 67 appearances in 2025-26. Philipp Kurashev might draw back into the lineup due to Toffoli's absence.

Tyler Toffoli
San Jose Sharks
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