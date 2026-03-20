Tyler Toffoli Injury: Won't play Saturday
Toffoli (lower body) will miss Saturday's game against Philadelphia, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.
Toffoli sustained the injury during Thursday's 5-0 loss to Buffalo. He has 18 goals and 44 points in 67 appearances in 2025-26. Philipp Kurashev might draw back into the lineup due to Toffoli's absence.
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