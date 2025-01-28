Tyler Toffoli News: Adds helper on game-winner

Toffoli produced an assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.

Toffoli earned his first point in three games since he returned from missing three contests due to a lower-body injury. He has resumed his role on the second line since his return, though the Sharks' inconsistent offense could make it tough for him to stay productive. For the season, Toffoli is at 17 goals, 14 helpers, 140 shots on net and a minus-17 rating over 50 appearances.