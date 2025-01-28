Fantasy Hockey
Tyler Toffoli headshot

Tyler Toffoli News: Adds helper on game-winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Toffoli produced an assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.

Toffoli earned his first point in three games since he returned from missing three contests due to a lower-body injury. He has resumed his role on the second line since his return, though the Sharks' inconsistent offense could make it tough for him to stay productive. For the season, Toffoli is at 17 goals, 14 helpers, 140 shots on net and a minus-17 rating over 50 appearances.

Tyler Toffoli
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
