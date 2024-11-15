Tyler Toffoli News: Adds helper Thursday

Toffoli notched a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Toffoli ended a four-game point drought when he helped out on a Fabian Zetterlund tally late in the third period. It's been seven contests since Toffoli scored, and it appears he's not quite clicking with Macklin Celebrini on the top line. Toffoli has 12 points (five on the power play), 52 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-7 rating through 18 appearances.