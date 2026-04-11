Tyler Toffoli headshot

Tyler Toffoli News: Bends twine in shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Toffoli scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Toffoli's tally put the Sharks ahead 2-1 in the middle of the second period. The 33-year-old winger has gone 11 games without a goal entering Saturday, picking up 20 shots on net and four assists in that span. He continues to fill a middle-six role as he has for much of the year. Toffoli's at 19 goals, 49 points, 171 shots on net, 48 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 77 appearances. If he can add one more point over the last three games, Toffoli will reach the 50-point mark for the fourth year in a row, a threshold he reached just once in his first 10 NHL campaigns.

Tyler Toffoli
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Toffoli See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Toffoli See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
Yesterday
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
8 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
9 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
15 days ago
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
NHL
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
Author Image
Jan Levine
18 days ago