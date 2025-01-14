Fantasy Hockey
Tyler Toffoli News: Big three points carry win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Toffoli had a goal and two assists in a 6-3 victory over Detroit on Tuesday.

The points were his first in five games. Toffoli has 16 goals, 13 assists and 128 shots in 46 games this season, and he's providing veteran leadership for a squad that sits second-last in the NHL. Toffoli will help you with solid secondary scoring, but watch his minus-13 rating if your league counts that stat. It's a potential category anchor.

