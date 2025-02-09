Tyler Toffoli News: Deals helper in loss

Toffoli notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Stars.

Toffoli extended his point streak to five games (three goals, three helpers) when he helped out on William Eklund's opening tally. The 32-year-old Toffoli is fitting right in as a veteran presence alongside younger linemates in Eklund and Macklin Celebrini. For the season, Toffoli has 36 points, 156 shots on net, 34 hits and a minus-19 rating through 54 appearances.