Tyler Toffoli News: Fills empty net

Toffoli scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added three hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Toffoli has four goals and two assists over seven outings in March after giving the Sharks some breathing room late in this contest. The 32-year-old winger is up to 25 goals, 44 points, 189 shots on net, 45 hits and a minus-16 rating over 64 appearances. Toffoli continues to see top-six minutes and has a chance to reach the 30-goal mark for the third year in a row.