Tyler Toffoli headshot

Tyler Toffoli News: Forces overtime Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Toffoli scored a goal on seven shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Toffoli has three goals and two assists over his last four outings. His tally Thursday came with 1:28 left in the third period, denying Thatcher Demko a shutout. Toffoli now has 20 goals, 35 points, 154 shots on net and a minus-18 rating over 53 appearances. The winger has reached the 20-goal mark in six straight seasons.

