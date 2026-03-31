Tyler Toffoli News: Generates two helpers
Toffoli logged two power-play assists and three shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 win over the Blues.
Toffoli had a hand in both of Alexander Wennberg's goals in the contest. The helpers were Toffoli's first points since he missed two games due to a lower-body injury. He's filled a third-line role since his return and is likely to remain in the middle six to close out the campaign. Toffoli has done fairly well this season with 18 goals, 46 points, 158 shots on net and 45 hits over 70 appearances, but that's still down from his 30-goal, 54-point effort over 78 games in 2024-25.
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