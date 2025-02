Toffoli (lower body) will play Tuesday versus the Canadiens, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Toffoli will play on the top line with William Eklund and Macklin Celebrini. The 32-year-old Toffoli has battled lower-body injuries previously this season, including one that kept him out for three games in January. The winger has a goal and an assist over his last two outings.