Tyler Toffoli News: Hands out helper in loss

Toffoli managed an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Toffoli has four goals and two assists over 10 outings in December. He began the month in a middle-six role, but he was on the top line Monday, playing alongside Macklin Celebrini and Mikael Granlund. Toffoli is up to 23 points, 107 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-7 rating through 37 appearances this season. He's not an elite scorer, but he's reliable and should continue to see top-six usage with plenty of power-play time.