Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Toffoli headshot

Tyler Toffoli News: Helps out on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Toffoli notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

Toffoli has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games and now has five goals and three helpers over 12 outings in December. The winger assisted on a Macklin Celebrini tally in the second period of Saturday's contest. Toffoli is up to 25 points (nine on the power play), 113 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-11 rating through 39 games this season. As long as he remains in a top-six role, he should produce enough offense to be useful in fantasy.

Tyler Toffoli
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now