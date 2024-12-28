Tyler Toffoli News: Helps out on power play

Toffoli notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

Toffoli has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games and now has five goals and three helpers over 12 outings in December. The winger assisted on a Macklin Celebrini tally in the second period of Saturday's contest. Toffoli is up to 25 points (nine on the power play), 113 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-11 rating through 39 games this season. As long as he remains in a top-six role, he should produce enough offense to be useful in fantasy.