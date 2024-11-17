Fantasy Hockey
Tyler Toffoli News: Lights lamp twice in shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 17, 2024 at 9:18am

Toffoli scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Penguins.

The Sharks were staring at a 3-0 deficit early in the second period, but Toffoli led the comeback with his seventh and eighth tallies of the season. The veteran winger hadn't produced a multi-point performance since Oct. 28, but Toffoli has a respectable 14 points in 19 contests overall, including two goals and six points with the man advantage.

Tyler Toffoli
San Jose Sharks
