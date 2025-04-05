Tyler Toffoli News: Manages assist

Toffoli produced an assist and added five shots on goal in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Kraken.

Toffoli is holding steady on offense with five points over his last six outings. The 32-year-old winger has reached the 50-point mark for the third year in a row and the fourth time in his career, doing so with 28 goals and 22 assists in 2024-25. He's also logged 218 shots on net, 51 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating over 73 appearances as a top-six fixture for the Sharks.