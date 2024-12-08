Fantasy Hockey
Tyler Toffoli headshot

Tyler Toffoli News: Nets power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Toffoli scored a power-play goal and took three shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Panthers.

The 32-year-old hasn't been very consistent with his scoring numbers and went through a seven-game goalless drought between Nov. 20 and Nov. 30, but he's bounced back of late. Toffoli has found the back of the net in two of his last three games while scoring two of San Jose's four goals in that span. He's up to 11 goals and 19 points in 30 games this season.

