Tyler Toffoli News: One of each in Sunday's loss

Toffoli scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Toffoli extended his point streak to six games (four goals, four assists) with this performance. The winger continues to play well on the top line, and that hasn't changed since Mikael Granlund was dealt to the Stars. Toffoli is up to 21 goals, 38 points, 159 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-17 rating through 55 appearances, offering reliable scoring in a top-six role for the Sharks while being a strong depth option in fantasy.