Tyler Toffoli News: One of each on power play

Toffoli scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Toffoli and Macklin Celebrini set each other up for power-play tallies in this contest. The 32-year-old Toffoli was questionable for Tuesday's game due to a lower-body injury but ultimately was able to log 18:52 of ice time. The winger is up to 19 goals, 34 points, 147 shots on net and a minus-19 rating across 52 appearances. He'll likely continue to see top-line minutes for the foreseeable future, as long as his injury issue is behind him.