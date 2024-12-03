Tyler Toffoli News: Reaches 10-goal mark

Toffoli scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Capitals.

Toffoli had been limited to two assists over the previous seven contests. The winger snapped his goal drought with one minute left in the first period, earning his 10th tally of the season. He's up to 18 points, 83 shots on net, 20 hits and a minus-8 rating across 28 appearances. Toffoli is playing steady in a top-six role and should continue to offer decent scoring production.