Tyler Toffoli News: Ready to rock
Toffoli (lower body) is expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Predators, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Toffoli was listed as a game-time decision, but it looks like he won't have to miss any playing time. The 32-year-old warmed up on the top line, his usual spot, so he should be ready to bounce back after having a four-game point streak snapped Saturday against the Islanders.
