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Tyler Toffoli News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Toffoli (lower body) is slated to play versus the Blues on Thursday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Toffoli will return from a two-game absence. The 33-year-old is slated to play on the third line and should also be a candidate for power-play time. Pavol Regenda will exit the lineup to make room for Toffoli's return.

Tyler Toffoli
San Jose Sharks
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