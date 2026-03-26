Tyler Toffoli News: Ready to rock
Toffoli (lower body) is slated to play versus the Blues on Thursday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Toffoli will return from a two-game absence. The 33-year-old is slated to play on the third line and should also be a candidate for power-play time. Pavol Regenda will exit the lineup to make room for Toffoli's return.
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