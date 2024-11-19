Tyler Toffoli News: Scores goal vs. Detroit

Toffoli scored a goal and took four shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Toffoli had been struggling with consistency in recent weeks and went on a six-game slump where he recorded just one point between Oct. 31 and Nov. 11. However, the 32-year-old has turned things around and is now riding a three-game point streak, tallying three goals and one assist in that span.