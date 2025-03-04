Tyler Toffoli News: Scores in OT win

Toffoli scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

Toffoli is the leading scorer in the Sharks roster and stepped up right when the team needed him the most, as he scored the equalizer midway through the third period with a close-range finish following a delightful set-up from Alexander Wennberg. This was Toffoli's 23rd goal of the season, and he's found the back of the net in six of his last nine contests.