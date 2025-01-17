Tyler Toffoli News: Scores lone goal in loss

Toffoli scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Toffoli has followed up a four-game point drought by earning two goals and two assists over his last two outings. The 32-year-old winger's third-period tally broke up a shutout bid for Elvis Merzlikins in this contest. Toffoli has reached the 30-point mark (17 goals, 13 assists) and added 131 shots on net and a minus-15 rating through 47 appearances this season.