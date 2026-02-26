Tyler Toffoli News: Set to play Thursday
Toffoli (lower body) is good to play Thursday, according to Max Miller of NHL.com.
Toffoli sustained a lower-body injury during the Olympic break, but he didn't end up missing any playing time. He has 15 goals and 36 points in 55 outings in 2025-26. Toffoli is projected to play on the third line alongside William Eklund and Michael Misa on Thursday.
