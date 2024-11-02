Tyler Toffoli News: Slides assist in loss

Toffoli managed an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

Toffoli continues to be a strong scorer, earning four points over his last four games. The winger also has 20 shots on net in that span, and that's with him putting up a goose egg in the shots column Saturday. He's at 11 points, 42 shots and a minus-5 rating through 13 appearances in a top-line role this season.