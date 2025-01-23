Tyler Toffoli News: Suiting up against Preds
Toffoli (lower body) will return to the lineup versus Nashville on Thursday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.
Toffoli has been out of action for the Sharks' previous three contests due to his lower-body issue. In 47 games this season, the 32-year-old Ontario native has already reached the 30-point threshold and needs just three more goals to get to the 20-goal mark for the sixth consecutive season.
