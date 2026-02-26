Tyler Toffoli headshot

Tyler Toffoli News: Tallies lone goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Toffoli scored a goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.

Toffoli was limited to 13:30 of ice time in a third-line role. He battled a lower-body injury after practices resumed late in the Olympic break, but he was able to suit up Thursday. The winger has gone 12 games without a multi-point effort, earning three goals and three assists in that span. Overall, he has 16 goals, 37 points, 132 shots on net and a minus-8 rating across 56 appearances this season.

Tyler Toffoli
San Jose Sharks
