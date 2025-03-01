Tyler Toffoli News: Team-leading 22nd goal

Toffoli scored a goal in a 5-3 loss to Ottawa on Saturday.

He fired a centering pass off Jake Sanderson's skate in front of the net on a second-period power play that deflected past Vitek Vanecek. Toffoli sits third on the Sharks' scoring list with 39 points, and his 22 goals lead the team. He sits second on the team with 165 shots. Toffoli is the veteran voice and leader in a very young room, and he's on pace for his third consecutive 30-plus goal season.