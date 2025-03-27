Tyler Toffoli News: Three-point showing Thursday

Toffoli scored twice on seven shots, added an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

This was Toffoli's first multi-point effort since March 4 versus the Sabres. The 32-year-old winger's second tally of the game came on the power play. He's up to 27 goals, 48 points, 204 shots on net, 48 hits and a minus-18 rating over 68 appearances. Toffoli is poised to cross the 50-point mark for the third year in a row after reaching it just once in his first 10 campaigns.