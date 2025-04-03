Tyler Toffoli News: Tickles twine in loss

Toffoli scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Toffoli had been held off the scoresheet in the previous three games, his longest drought since a four-game slump from Jan. 4-11. He tied the game at 2-2 with his second-period tally Thursday. Toffoli is up to 28 goals, 49 points, 213 shots on net, 51 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating over 72 appearances.