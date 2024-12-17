Tyler Toffoli News: Two-point effort in loss

Toffoli scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Toffoli has scored in four of seven games this month, and he has a total of five points in December. The 32-year-old winger continues to be productive in a middle-six role. He's up to 13 goals, nine assists, eight power-play points, 100 shots on net, 22 hits and a minus-8 rating through 34 appearances.