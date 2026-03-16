Tyler Toffoli headshot

Tyler Toffoli News: Two-point effort Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Toffoli produced a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-4 loss to Ottawa.

His first-period goal briefly gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead, but the Senators took control in the second and never looked back. Toffoli has been his usual steady self since the Olympic break, and over the last 10 games the veteran winger has three goals and eight points.

Tyler Toffoli
San Jose Sharks
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