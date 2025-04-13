Tyler Toffoli News: Two points versus former team

Toffoli scored a goal on seven shots and added an assist in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Toffoli opened the scoring at 3:09 of the first period, and it was his shot that caromed around on the play leading to the Sharks' second goal, scored by Jan Rutta, at 4:20 of the second. With five points over his last five outings. Toffoli continues to be consistent late in the season. He earned the fourth 30-goal campaign of his career, three of which have been the last three years, and he's up to 53 points, 228 shots on net, 54 hits and a minus-19 rating over 76 contests.