Tyler Tucker Injury: Can't finish contest
Tucker sustained an apparent lower-body injury in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Flames, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
There was no update on Tucker's status after the contest. He came off the ice hurt after a fall in the third period. The Blues' next game is Saturday in Vancouver, and the team should have an update on the defenseman prior to that contest.
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