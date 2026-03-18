Tyler Tucker headshot

Tyler Tucker Injury: Can't finish contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Tucker sustained an apparent lower-body injury in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Flames, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

There was no update on Tucker's status after the contest. He came off the ice hurt after a fall in the third period. The Blues' next game is Saturday in Vancouver, and the team should have an update on the defenseman prior to that contest.

Tyler Tucker
St. Louis Blues
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