Tyler Tucker Injury: Hurt after falling into boards

Tucker sustained an upper-body injury in Sunday's 2-1 win over Utah, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Tucker was injured after losing his balance and subsequently crashing into the end wall late in the third period. Head coach Jim Montgomery did not have an update on Tucker's status after the game, so the 24-year-old will presumably be fully evaluated Monday in St. Louis. Tucker should be considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's home matchup against Edmonton.