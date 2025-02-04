Tyler Tucker Injury: Likely to miss next two games

Tucker (upper body) won't play against Edmonton on Tuesday and is doubtful for Thursday's matchup versus Florida, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Tucker is day-to-day after being injured in Sunday's 2-1 win over Utah. He was on the ice briefly for Tuesday's morning skate before leaving. The 24-year-old defender has two goals, two assists, 19 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and 34 hits through 19 appearances this season. Nick Leddy (lower body) will replace Tucker in Tuesday's lineup.