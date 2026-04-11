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Tyler Tucker News: Distributes two assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Tucker recorded two assists and put four shots on net in Saturday's 5-3 win over Chicago.

Tucker slid the primary helper on Jimmy Snuggerud's opening goal of the contest before doubling his assist total on Cam Fowler's go-ahead tally late in the second period. With the pair of helpers, Tucker is up to 13 assists, 16 points, 67 shots on net, 99 hits and 49 blocked shots through 66 games this season. The 26-year-old blueliner is having a career year offensively in his first season exceeding 40 or more games played. He'll aim to move up St. Louis' line chart ahead of next season.

Tyler Tucker
St. Louis Blues
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