Tyler Tucker News: Distributes two assists in win
Tucker recorded two assists and put four shots on net in Saturday's 5-3 win over Chicago.
Tucker slid the primary helper on Jimmy Snuggerud's opening goal of the contest before doubling his assist total on Cam Fowler's go-ahead tally late in the second period. With the pair of helpers, Tucker is up to 13 assists, 16 points, 67 shots on net, 99 hits and 49 blocked shots through 66 games this season. The 26-year-old blueliner is having a career year offensively in his first season exceeding 40 or more games played. He'll aim to move up St. Louis' line chart ahead of next season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Tucker See More
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Tuesday, March 24th18 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, March 21st21 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, January 992 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights201 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: No RegretsMarch 24, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Tucker See More