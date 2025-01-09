Tyler Tucker News: Finds twine in win

Tucker scored a goal on two shots, doled out five hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.

The goal was Tucker's first point in nine outings at the NHL level this season. The 24-year-old defenseman has added seven shots on net, 16 PIM, 17 hits and a plus-2 rating while taking on third-pairing minutes in the ongoing absence of Nick Leddy (lower body). Once Tucker plays in one more game, he will have to pass through waivers if the Blues opt to send him back to AHL Springfield. His lack of offense makes him a non-factor in most fantasy formats.