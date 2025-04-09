Tyler Tucker News: Grabs shorthanded apple

Tucker logged a shorthanded assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Tucker helped out on Ryan Suter's goal in the first period. This ended a nine-game point drought for Tucker, who continues to play on the third pairing, though he may give way once Colton Parayko (knee) is ready to return. Parayko is targeting a return for one of the final two games of the regular season, but Tucker could stick in the lineup if the Blues opt to rest another blueliner. Tucker is at seven points, 33 shots on net, 79 hits, 38 blocked shots, 55 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 37 outings this season after logging just six points in 52 NHL games over the previous two years combined.