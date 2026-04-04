Tyler Tucker News: Nabs helper in return
Tucker posted an assist and two hits in Friday's 6-2 win over the Ducks.
Tucker missed the previous six games due to a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old will likely compete with Justin Holl and Matt Kessel for playing time on the third pairing over the remainder of the season. Tucker has 14 points in 62 outings this season, more than the 13 points he produced in 90 appearances over the previous three years combined. Tucker has added 62 shots on net, 81 PIM, 92 hits and 45 blocked shots in 2025-26.
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