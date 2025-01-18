Tyler Tucker News: Opens scoring in loss
Tucker scored a goal on two shots and added a fighting major penalty in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Utah.
Tucker opened the scoring 2:05 into the game and then fought Liam O'Brien right after the ensuing faceoff. The 24-year-old Tucker has two goals and two assists over his last five games, a rare stretch of productive offense for the third-pairing blueliner. That's all of his offense this season to go with 13 shots on net, 24 hits, eight blocked shots and 21 PIM over 13 appearances.
