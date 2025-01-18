Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Tucker headshot

Tyler Tucker News: Opens scoring in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Tucker scored a goal on two shots and added a fighting major penalty in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Utah.

Tucker opened the scoring 2:05 into the game and then fought Liam O'Brien right after the ensuing faceoff. The 24-year-old Tucker has two goals and two assists over his last five games, a rare stretch of productive offense for the third-pairing blueliner. That's all of his offense this season to go with 13 shots on net, 24 hits, eight blocked shots and 21 PIM over 13 appearances.

Tyler Tucker
St. Louis Blues
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now