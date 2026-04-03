Tyler Tucker News: Set to return Friday
Tucker (lower body) is slated to be in the lineup versus the Ducks on Friday.
Tucker was labeled week-to-week March 21 after getting hurt three days before that. He missed six games due to the injury, and he'll take over a third-pairing spot that Justin Holl had been filling. Tucker may not be a full-time player moving forward if he doesn't play up to standards while the Blues pursue a playoff spot.
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