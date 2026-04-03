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Tyler Tucker News: Set to return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Tucker (lower body) is slated to be in the lineup versus the Ducks on Friday.

Tucker was labeled week-to-week March 21 after getting hurt three days before that. He missed six games due to the injury, and he'll take over a third-pairing spot that Justin Holl had been filling. Tucker may not be a full-time player moving forward if he doesn't play up to standards while the Blues pursue a playoff spot.

Tyler Tucker
St. Louis Blues
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