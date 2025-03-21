Tyler Tucker News: Tallies pair of points

Tucker scored a goal, distributed an assist and blocked five shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against the Canucks.

Tucker registered both of his points in 24 seconds. After scoring his goal just over nine minutes into the second period, he picked up a secondary assist on Dylan Holloway's goal moments later. Thursday's points were Tucker's first since he signed a two-year extension with the Blues at the end of February. He is up to six points, 51 hits and 31 blocks in 27 contests this season. The Blues have begun to showcase more trust in Tucker, who set a career-high for games in a season with Thursday's appearance. With Colton Parayko out for an extended period of time with a knee injury, Tucker should remain in a third defensive pairing role.