Tyson Barrie News: Enters lineup, earns helper

Barrie logged an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.

Barrie recently completed a conditioning stint with AHL Calgary. It was needed -- he hadn't played since Nov. 12, but he drew into the lineup Tuesday due to the absence of Kevin Bahl (undisclosed). Barrie is now at three points, 14 shots on net, nine hits, eight blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 10 appearances. It's unclear if the 33-year-old will stick in the lineup over Daniil Miromanov, and the Flames have also occasionally scratched Jake Bean and Joel Hanley to keep up the competition for third-pairing minutes.