Barrie was recalled from AHL Calgary on Tuesday.

Barrie was sent to the Wranglers on a conditioning stint Jan. 24, but he's back with the big club in short order. The right-shot blueliner hasn't made an appearance with the Flames since Nov. 12 in Vancouver. Per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan, Barrie might replace Daniil Miromanov in the lineup Tuesday.