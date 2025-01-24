Tyson Barrie News: Heads out on conditioning stint

Barrie was reassigned to AHL Calgary on a conditioning assignment Friday.

Barrie hasn't seen any game action since Nov. 12 versus the Cancuks, so he almost certainly would need to shake off some rust before suiting up in an NHL contest. In his limited appearances this year, the 33-year-old blueliner has logged one goal, one assist and 12 shots in nine outings. Perhaps after some AHL action, Barrie will be ready to play for the Flames again.